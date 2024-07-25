Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
Putin's office responds to plea for Kalimpong ex-serviceman's return

The office of Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to a plea regarding Urgen Tamang, an ex-serviceman from Kalimpong, West Bengal, who was allegedly forced to join the Russian Army. The response, forwarded to the Russian defence ministry, brings hope for Tamang’s return to India.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2024 23:59 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony.

The office of Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to an appeal from a friend of Urgen Tamang, an ex-serviceman from Kalimpong, West Bengal. Tamang, who went to Russia for a job, was allegedly forced to join the Russian Army and has been seeking a way to return home. The email from Putin’s office, written in Russian, stated that the request had been forwarded to the country's defence ministry.

Local efforts and communications

The response was received by Rabi Pradhan, chairman of the Kalimpong Municipality’s board of administrators, who had sent an email to Putin on Tamang’s behalf through the Russian Embassy in Delhi on July 21. Pradhan expressed hope that the situation would improve following the receipt of the letter from Putin’s office. He mentioned that all necessary documents regarding Urgen’s appeal were forwarded.

Details of Tamang’s situation

Urgen Tamang, in his mid-40s, is an ex-serviceman who travelled to Russia on January 18 seeking employment. He informed his family that he was “forced to join duty with the second battalion of the 144th brigade of the Russian Army” and was sent to fight in the Ukraine war. Pradhan remains hopeful for a positive resolution, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with Putin.

Recent developments

Pradhan spoke to Tamang on Wednesday evening, learning that Tamang and some others were moved to a bunker 50 km from their previous location. However, Pradhan has been unable to contact Tamang since then.

Next steps

The family and local officials await further developments, hopeful that the involvement of Putin’s office and the forwarded request to the Russian defence ministry will facilitate Tamang’s safe return to India.

