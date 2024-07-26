'Akhilesh has become pawn of Congress': Keshav Maurya rebukes SP chief amid political turmoil

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Amid the soaring political apprehensions in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav calling him a pawn of Congress. In a post on social media platform X, the Deputy CM yet again called Akhilesh Yadav 'SP Bahadur' and said, " SP Bahadur Akhilesh Yadav, who has become a pawn of the Congress, is harbouring misunderstandings about the BJP. Instead of targeting and insulting the backward sections, focus on saving SP from extinction. BJP will repeat 2017 in 2027, the lotus has bloomed and will keep blooming."

His reaction came after Akhilesh Yadav on Friday called Maurya a pawn in the BJP. Addressing a press conference, the SP chief said, "They (BJP) have spoiled every system. Every system and every department has been ruined...I heard that (Keshav Prasad) Maurya ji is 'Mohra'. He is the password of Delhi's WiFi. Tell me, will the government run like this?...UP will not run like this. They have cheated the people of UP."

Akhilesh Yadav reacts

Reacting to UP Deputy CM's 'Mohra' remarks, Akhilesh Yadav asserted that they are pawns of the poor people. "We are Samajwadi Mohre. We are Mohre of the poor," the SP chief said.

It is worth mentioning here that there are talks of increasing disagreements between UP CM Yogi Adfityanath and his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijersh Pathak. After the parliamentary elections, UP CM convened a number of meetings which have often been missed by his deputies. Besides, Maurya has been making the rounds to Delhi, meeting top brass. This all started after Maurya made a cryptic statement a while ago, saying the party is bigger than a person.

Back then also, Akhilesh Yadav entered in political slugfest with Maurya hailing his PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy and targeting BJP over talks over disputes between the CM and DVM. Following this, Maurya lambasted the SP chief and termed PDA fraud. He said, "The return of SP's hooliganism in UP is impossible, BJP will repeat 2017 in the 2027 assembly elections."

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | All is not well in UP BJP? Deputy CMs boycott Yogi Adityanath's meeting amid reports of political turmoil