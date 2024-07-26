All is not well in UP: Deputy CMs boycott Yogi Adityanath's meeting amid reports of political turmoil

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Yogi Adityanath

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Uttar P{radesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in full action. After losing many seats in the Lok Sabha elections, CM Yogi is now holding a series of meetings before the by-elections. However, the Deputy CMs are missing from CM Yogi's meetings raising many eyebrows. Both the Deputy CMs are seen distancing themselves from CM's meetings one after the other. On one hand, while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was absent from the Prayagraj division meeting yesterday, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak did not attend the Lucknow division meeting today.

CM Yogi was going to hold a meeting with the MLAs of Lucknow division today. Just before his meeting, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak left for Delhi. Pathak is also an MLA from Lucknow Cantt and is also the Deputy CM in the Yogi government.

Back-toback meetings

CM Yogi has been holding a series of meetings. In this sequence, on July 24, he held a meeting with the MLAs of Moradabad and Bareilly division. Yesterday, on July 25, he held a meeting with the MLAs of Meerut and Prayagraj division, after which today the meeting is going on with the MLAs of Lucknow division. Yesterday, while Keshav Prasad Maurya was absent from the Prayagraj division meeting, today Brajesh Pathak has distanced himself from the Lucknow division meeting.