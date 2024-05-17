Pankaj Tripathi to return as Madhav Misha in Criminal Justice season 4 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO A still from Criminal Justice season 4

Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday finally announced the much-awaited fourth chapter of the crime drama series Criminal Justice, starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. The new instalment will mark the return of actor Pankaj Tripathi as the uncanny lawyer, Madhav Mishra. In a statement, the actor said the new chapter will delve further into the life of Mishra and his ability to front complex cases with such ease and permanence.

"In the hall of fame of on-screen lawyers, I feel that Madhav Mishra has earned his place with Criminal Justice. I could not believe how much Madhav's character in the series resembled me. Every victory felt like my own and every defeat felt like a personal loss. I’m excited to announce the new season on Disney+ Hotstar and I hope the audiences continue to shower love on this season like they have done previously," PTI reported quoting Pankaj Tripathi.

Watch the announcement video:

''Court jaari hai, aur naye season ki taiyyari bhi. Aa rahe hai Madhav Mishra, #HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice ke naye season ke saath!'' Disney Plus Hotstar captioned the post.

Deets about the franchise

Criminal Justice started with its first season in 2018 which was adapted from the 2008 British television series of the same name. The second season, titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors came out in 2020, followed by the third chapter, titled Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, in 2022. Criminal Justice is produced by Applause Entertainment.

For the unversed, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Murder Mubarak. The film features a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Karisma Kapoor, among others. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is streaming on Netflix. He will next be seen in Mirzapur 3. The release date has not been announced yet.

