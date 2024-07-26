Mumbai youth warns against train stunts after losing limbs in accident

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Farhat Azam Shaikh had lost a leg and arm in a stunt

A young man identified as Farhat Azam Shaikh, who was traced by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for performing a dangerous stunt on a suburban local train in Mumbai, has become a sobering example of the risks involved in such acts. An official revealed on Friday that Shaikh had lost an arm and a leg due to a previous stunt.

Shaikh's video, which depicted him clinging dangerously to a moving train as it departed from a platform, went viral after being posted on social media platform X on July 14.

"When the RPF located him, they were shocked to discover that Shaikh had lost a leg and an arm from a stunt he performed on April 14 at Masjid station. He informed us that the viral video from July 14 was actually recorded on March 7 at Sewri station by a friend who later uploaded it," the official stated.

In response to the viral video, Central Railway issued a stern warning against performing such dangerous stunts. A case was registered by the Wadala unit of the RPF, which successfully traced Shaikh to his home in Antop Hill, central Mumbai, a few days later.

Highlighting the severe dangers of such illegal acts, the release noted that Shaikh now faces extreme difficulty in performing daily chores.

"He has appealed to all passengers through a video to avoid such acts, which are not only illegal but life-threatening. Central Railway requests passengers to desist from unsafe stunts and activities that pose a threat to both the individuals involved and other passengers," the release added.

These actions can have fatal consequences, the release warned, urging citizens to report anyone performing such stunts by calling mobile number 9004410735 or 139 immediately. This initiative aims to create safer travel conditions and reduce deaths on the tracks.

(With inputs from PTI)