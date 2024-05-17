6 popular Bollywood movies that will turn 25 in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Films turning 25 years in 2024

The last year of the previous millennium, 1999, was among the most special years for Bollywood lovers. The year was full of many cult Bollywood classics and commercially successful films, which are still in the fond memories of many millennials. Some of these films already have turned 25 while some others will be celebrating their silver jubilee in 2024. Take a look at some of these popular films that will be turning 25 this year. Check out the list of these movies and let's hope their makers consider to re-release them in cinemas again.

Hum Saath Saath Hai

The multi-starrer family drama flick featured Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Monish Behl in the lead roles. The film also marked the third collaboration between Salman Khan and Rajshri Productions.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The film became a huge commercial success at the box office and also became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Vaastav

The Sanjay Dutt-starrer was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and the actor's performance in the film is still widely considered as his career-best. The actioner also featured Namrata Shirodkar, Paresh Rawal, Mohnish Behl, Reema Lagoo and Shivaji Satam in significant roles.

Taal

The Subhash Ghai directorial stars Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and Alok Nath and Amrish Puri in supporting roles. It became a commercial success not only in India but in international circuits as well.

Baadshah

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna in the lead roles, the action comedy flick was also a commercial success. Following the release and success of the film, SRK is often termed as 'Baashah of Bollywood'.

Sooryavansham

The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film will complete its 25 years on May 21 this year. Although the film failed to churn out big at the box office, but is telecast on television every other week due to high demand from the viewers.

