Consumers with piped gas connections won't get LPG cylinder as Centre amends key rule | Details

New Delhi:

Keeping in view the global disruption in gas and oil shipping due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Centre has amended the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order to prohibit domestic LPG connections and refills for households that already have a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection.

Under the revised rules, households with PNG connections will no longer be eligible to obtain new LPG connections or refills. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the amendment also bars government-owned oil companies from issuing LPG connections or refilling cylinders for such households.

India is the world’s second-largest consumer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and imports nearly 90% of its requirement. Supplies from West Asia have been affected following disruptions linked to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, after US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Centre has also reiterated that no LPG stock centres have been reported to be dry till now, and the supply issue remains a matter of concern due to a sharp uptick in panic buying.

India exploring alternative sources

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, recently told the Lok Sabha that India is seeking additional LPG cargoes from several countries, including the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria and Russia, to ensure stable supplies during the ongoing conflict.

He said the government has directed refiners to maximise production, resulting in a 28% increase in domestic output.

The minister also urged citizens not to panic, noting that the recent shortage of LPG cylinders in some areas was largely driven by panic buying.

Impact of the West Asia crisis

The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil trade passes, was closed by Iran after coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel.

Meanwhile, two Indian flagged LPG tankers owned by the Shipping Corporation of India, the Shivalik LPG tanker and the Nanda Devi LPG tanker, successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are now heading to India.

The passage of the vessels follows diplomatic engagement between India and Iran. The ships are expected to arrive at Mundra Port and Kandla Port on March 16 and March 17, respectively.

Also read: Two vessels with 92,700 metric tonnes LPG from Iran to dock in India by March 17, panic buying on rise, says Centre