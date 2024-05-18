Enemies think 100 times before doing anything when there is 'dhaakad' govt at Centre: PM Modi in Ambala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Haryana's Ambala on Saturday and said our enemies think 100 times before doing anything against us when there is a 'dhaakad' (strong) government at the Centre. Haryana, which has a total of 10 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in the sixth phase on May 25. In 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed victory in all 10 seats.

"When there is a 'dhaakad' government in the country, enemies too think 100 times before doing anything... Pakistan had been troubling India for 70 years, it had bombs in its hands. Today it has 'bheekh ka katora' in its hands. When there is a 'dhaakad' government, enemies tremble," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Could a weak government have changed the situation in Jammu & Kashmir? Remember the time when there was a Congress government and brave mothers of Haryana used to be worried day and night... Today, it has been 10 years - all of that has stopped. Modi's 'dhaakad' government demolished the wall of Article 370 and Kashmir started walking on the path of development," PM Modi said in Ambala.

"Only 17 days remain to go for 4th June (day of counting). In 4 phases of elections, Congress and the INDI Alliance, chaaron khaane chitt ho chuke hain. Whatever tactics the INDI Alliance used for the country have all been defeated by the public itself. Haryana is a state which has patriotism in its veins. Haryana knows anti-national forces very well...," the Prime Minister mentioned.

Addressing the gathering in the poll rally, PM Modi further said, "I give you all a guarantee... your dreams are my resolution. 24 by 7 for 2047. There are four pillars of 'Viksit Bharat' - poor, youth, women and farmers. Modi wants to strengthen all these pillars in such a way that my country, my 'Hindustan' becomes strong."

ALSO READ | Bibhav Kumar, accused in Swati Maliwal assault case and PA of Kejriwal, arrested from CM's house