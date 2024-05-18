Saturday, May 18, 2024
     
  4. Bibhav Kumar, accused in Swati Maliwal assault case and PA of Kejriwal, arrested from CM's house

AAP MP Swati Maliwal had alleged that Bibhav Kumar kicked and slapped her multiple times and did not relent even as she screamed for help on Monday when she had gone to CM's house to meet Arvind Kejriwal.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: May 18, 2024 14:37 IST
Bibhav Kumar
Image Source : PTI Bibhav Kumar

In the latest development in the Swati Maliwal assault case, Bibhav Kumar was on Saturday detained from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house. According to reports, the Delhi Police had information that Arvind Kejriwal's PA was in the CM's house itself. Kumar is expected to be presented in the Tis Hazari Court in a short while.

Bibhav Kumar, on Saturday morning, had written to the Delhi Police through mail that he is ready to cooperate in any investigation. He said, "Through media, I found out that an FIR has been lodged against me and Delhi Police should also take cognisance of my complaint." Advocate Karan Sharma representing Bibhav Kumar said, "We've not received any information from the police yet. We've sent them an e-mail that we will cooperate in the investigation." 

Bibhav Kumar failed to appear before NCW 

Earlier, Bibhav Kumar failed to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW). When an NCW team along with Delhi Police again went to serve him notice on Friday, the occupants of the house refused to accept it. The NCW also tagged photos from outside Kumar's home where they pasted a fresh notice.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the commission had even gone on Thursday as well to Kumar's residence to serve him a notice, but he was not at home.

