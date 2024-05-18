Saturday, May 18, 2024
     
  RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: One eye on playoff spot, other towards sky as Kohli meets Dhoni for last push
RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: One eye on playoff spot, other towards sky as Kohli meets Dhoni for last push

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Chennai Super Kings in match 68 of the Indian Premier League with the stakes skyrocketed. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will be in action as fans wait in anticipation for this clash. Follow for the latest updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2024 18:26 IST
RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 live match, M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru
RCB vs CSK live match.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: One eye on playoff spot, other towards sky as Kohli meets Dhoni for last push

RCB vs CSK, Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni. As many fans they have, as much the emotion is for them. Two GOATS, two icons face each other for probably one final time with the stakes rocketed-high. Even though the emotions will galore, the adrenaline will keep pumping, there is one prize up in the air for what these two legends will be vying for - one playoff spot.

A resurgent RCB, a mixed-up CSK and the dreams are on the line. It's all or nothing in Bengaluru. But as much this contest is set to send the fans in emotions, the weather is a big thing that can play spoilsport to the hearts of all RCB lovers. Nothing less than a win in required time is needed for them. But a No-result will be more than enough for CSK. What is in future, let's find it out. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Latest Updates

  • May 18, 2024 6:26 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: What RCB and CSK need in this clash?

    This is a virtual knockout clash. CSK have 14 points in 13 matches and RCB have 12 in 13 games. A win will assure CSK of a playoff spot and will also let them fight for the top 2. Meanwhile RCB not only need a win but need to beat CSK by 18 runs (assuming target is 200) or chase down the target in 18.1 overs.

  • May 18, 2024 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: One eye on playoff berth, other on sky

    One eye is on the playoff spot but other one is towards the sky as this match-up is probably the biggest of the season so far. But if the rain spoils this game, it will be all over for RCB.

  • May 18, 2024 6:02 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: Head-to-Head Record

    Chennai Super Kings dominate a hed-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. CSK also boasts five wins in ten matches against RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

    Matches Played RCB Won CSK Won NR
    32 10 21 1

     

  • May 18, 2024 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: Rain threatens today's game

    It's been raining in Bengaluru for the last few days and there is a strong forecast of rain during the match today. Dark clouds hover around M Chinnaswamy Stadium but no rain at the moment.

  • May 18, 2024 5:27 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: Mother of all clashes in season so far!!

    A young Virat Kohli and a seasoned T20 skipper MS Dhoni were first up against each other in 2008. They played in the 2011 final, where CSK broke the RCB hearts. Cut to 2024, RCB have a chance to break CSK's hearts. RCB vs CSK is always a clash of titans but not always the stakes are this high. Dhoni might be playing his final season. CSK and RCB in a must-win clash and only one will go to the playoffs now. It's all or nothing at the Chinnaswamy where the fans will hope for action (no rain) as they are eager to catch this clash. Stay tuned with us for all the updates.

