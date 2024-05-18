RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: One eye on playoff spot, other towards sky as Kohli meets Dhoni for last push

A young Virat Kohli and a seasoned T20 skipper MS Dhoni were first up against each other in 2008. They played in the 2011 final, where CSK broke the RCB hearts. Cut to 2024, RCB have a chance to break CSK's hearts. RCB vs CSK is always a clash of titans but not always the stakes are this high. Dhoni might be playing his final season. CSK and RCB in a must-win clash and only one will go to the playoffs now. It's all or nothing at the Chinnaswamy where the fans will hope for action (no rain) as they are eager to catch this clash. Stay tuned with us for all the updates.