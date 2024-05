Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RCB vs CSK live match.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: One eye on playoff spot, other towards sky as Kohli meets Dhoni for last push

RCB vs CSK, Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni . As many fans they have, as much the emotion is for them. Two GOATS, two icons face each other for probably one final time with the stakes rocketed-high. Even though the emotions will galore, the adrenaline will keep pumping, there is one prize up in the air for what these two legends will be vying for - one playoff spot.

A resurgent RCB, a mixed-up CSK and the dreams are on the line. It's all or nothing in Bengaluru. But as much this contest is set to send the fans in emotions, the weather is a big thing that can play spoilsport to the hearts of all RCB lovers. Nothing less than a win in required time is needed for them. But a No-result will be more than enough for CSK. What is in future, let's find it out. Follow for the latest updates.

