RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: One eye on playoff spot, other towards sky as Kohli meets Dhoni for last push

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: One eye on playoff spot, other towards sky as Kohli meets Dhoni for last pushRCB vs CSK, Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni. As many fans they have, as much the emotion is for them. Two GOATS, two icons face each other for probably one final time with the stakes rocketed-high. Even though the emotions will galore, the adrenaline will keep pumping, there is one prize up in the air for what these two legends will be vying for - one playoff spot.
A resurgent RCB, a mixed-up CSK and the dreams are on the line. It's all or nothing in Bengaluru. But as much this contest is set to send the fans in emotions, the weather is a big thing that can play spoilsport to the hearts of all RCB lovers. Nothing less than a win in required time is needed for them. But a No-result will be more than enough for CSK. What is in future, let's find it out. Follow for the latest updates.