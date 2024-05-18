RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru weather live update: Rain threat looms over playoff decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis.

Bengaluru weather updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are geared up to take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 68 in a bid to secure the only remaining playoff spot in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is a home game for RCB and they would be expecting their supporters to turn up in large numbers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB are seventh on the points table with 12 points whereas Chennai Super Kings are fourth with 14 points to their credit. RCB fans are praying for a full 20-over contest as it will give their side the best possible chance to go through to the playoffs compared to a truncated affair.