RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru weather live update: Rain threat looms over playoff decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

A washout will help the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) qualify for the playoffs. Assuming RCB are defending a score of 200, they need to beat CSK by at least 18 runs and if they are chasing then they need to chase CSK's total down with about 11 balls to spare to earn a playoff spot.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2024 8:47 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis.

Bengaluru weather updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are geared up to take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 68 in a bid to secure the only remaining playoff spot in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is a home game for RCB and they would be expecting their supporters to turn up in large numbers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB are seventh on the points table with 12 points whereas Chennai Super Kings are fourth with 14 points to their credit. RCB fans are praying for a full 20-over contest as it will give their side the best possible chance to go through to the playoffs compared to a truncated affair.

 

Live updates :RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru weather live update: Rain threatens to play spoilsport in playoff decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 18, 2024 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    How's the weather forecast looks like for the entire day?

    Well, the area around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium received light rain yesterday morning. But the weather is quite clear right now. Keep a tab on our blog for the latest updates.

  • May 18, 2024 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    How can RCB qualify for the playoffs?

    It's a must-win game for RCB, make no mistake about that. Hypothetically, If RCB bat first and post 200 on the board, then they have to win by at least 18 runs to go through. On the other hand, If they are asked to chase then they need to reach their target with about 11 balls to spare.

  • May 18, 2024 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    IMD's prediction

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of Bengaluru are likely to witness "heavy rain/thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50kph)" today.

  • May 18, 2024 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    How was the weather around Bengaluru yesterday?

    Here are the details of the precipitation level of areas that fall in Bengaluru's rural region:

  • May 18, 2024 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Sunshine taking full effect in Bengaluru

    The sun is out and so are the people on the streets in Bengaluru. 

  • May 18, 2024 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Chances of precipitation in Bengaluru today

    The game is expected to start at 7:30 PM (IST). Let's look at the chances of precipitation on an hourly basis:

    6 PM: 33%

    7 PM: 34%

    8 PM: 34%

    9 PM: 37%

    10 PM: 47%

    11 PM: 51%

  • May 18, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    The Sun is out!

    A bright sunny start to what promises to be a captivating day for T20 cricket. The sun is out in Bengaluru and hope it stays like this for the rest of the day.

  • May 18, 2024 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome, folks!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the playoff decider between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. Hosts RCB are ready with their prep to take on CSK on their home turf at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
    However, there are chances that the game may get adversely affected by the rain. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the instant updates related to the weather in Bengaluru today.

