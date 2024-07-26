Bihar: RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh's legislative council membership cancelled

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh

The legislative council membership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Dr Sunil Kumar Singh was cancelled on Friday in Bihar Assembly. The Legislative Council Chairman and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Awadhesh Narayan Singh made this announcement inside the state assembly today (July 26).

Earlier, Sunil Kumar Singh had insulted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inside the House. The Ethics Committee of Bihar Legislative Council had said in its recommendation report that Sunil Singh has lost the eligibility to remain a member of the House due to his unparliamentary conduct and indecent behaviour.

Rabri Devi on Sunil Singh's suspension

Rabri Devi said that democracy has been murdered and it is a dark chapter. New traditions and new laws are being brought in and here we are only raising the voice of the people of Bihar.

Know more about this matter

The Ethics Committee headed by Legislative Councilor Ramvachan Rai demanded that Sunil Singh be relieved from the membership of the Council.

The Ethics Committee has said in its recommendation report that on February 12, when the budget session was going on, Singh raised slogans against the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and used some derogatory and unparliamentary words. His behaviour was unparliamentary. The committee has unanimously recommended his expulsion.

What did Sunil Kumar Singh say on his suspension?

RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh's statement has also come out on this entire matter. He has described this move as a black chapter in the history of the House. He said that this had never happened before. Sunil Singh said that many conspirators were preparing this report. The report has been presented and we will discuss it tomorrow.

