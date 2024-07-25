Dilip Jaiswal appointed as Bihar BJP president, replaces Samrat Chaudhary

Follow us on Image Source : X Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed party leader Dilip Jaiswal as Bihar party unit president, replacing Samrat Chaudhary, who is Bihar Deputy Chief Minister.

"Bharatiya Janata Party National President Shri @JPNadda has appointed Dr. Dilip Jaiswal, Member, Legislative Council, as President of Bharatiya Janata Party Bihar State," BJP posted on X.

Who is Dilip Jaiswal?

Jaiswal, who is currently the Revenue Land Reforms Minister in Bihar, belongs to the Vaishya community. Dilip Jaiswal is originally from Khagaria district, Bihar. He is an MLC. He became a member of the Legislative Council for the third time. The BJP leader has also been the treasurer of Bihar State BJP for 20 consecutive years. He is also the in-charge of Sikkim BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP has also announced new state in-charges. Harish Dwivedi has been made in-charge of Assam, Atul Garg of Chandigarh, Arvind Menon of Lakshadweep, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal of Rajasthan, Arvind Menon of Tamil Nadu and Rajdeep Roy of Tripura.