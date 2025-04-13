Virat Kohli creates history as RCB return to winning ways with cakewalk over RR in IPL 2025 Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase down 174 with ease as he slammed a half-century in his team's big win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru veteran Virat Kohli has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he registered a massive record during his team's win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, April 13.

Kohli slammed an unbeaten fifty as he led RCB chase down 174 with ease alongside Devdutt Padikkal with nine wickets in hand. Kohli hit his 100th fifty in T20 cricket and has become the first Indian player to slam 100 half-tons in the format. He is only the second, after David Warner, to get to a triple-digit mark of half-tons in the shortest format.

Most fifties in T20 cricket:

1 - David Warner: 108 fifties

2 - Virat Kohli: 100 fifties

3 - Babar Azam: 90 fifties

4 - Chris Gayle: 88 fifties

5 - Jos Buttler: 86 fifties

RCB made light work of the hosts RR as they continued their brilliant record away from home. RCB have now won all four of their matches on the road and have two defeats at home. Coming to the match, the RCB bowlers did good work with the ball in conditions that seemed two-paced, especially when the bowlers were using a change of pace. Four of the six bowlers used by the hosts bagged a wicket each as RR were finding it tough to find their groove. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a strong knock of 75 from 47 balls as he slammed his second fifty-plus score of the season.

He kept the scoreboard ticking and showed how to score in challenging conditions. Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel also played their hands with 30 and 35 runs knock, respectively. Nitish Rana hit a four on the only ball he faced and took RR to 173 and gave something to his team to bowl at.

Phil Salt went ballistic in the powerplay in RCB's reply. He was dropped twice, once on 23 by Riyan Parag and then by Jaiswal on 40. He made RR pay off the drops and hit 65 off 33 balls, which all but killed the game. Kohli was accompanied by Devdutt Padikkal, who put a strong unbeaten knock of 40. Meanwhile, Kohli went back unbeaten on 62 as he created a massive record and took his team home.