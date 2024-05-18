Saturday, May 18, 2024
     
Rahul Gandhi decides election seat based on mother's recommendation, says Madhavi Latha | EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview with India TV, BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha said that Rahul Gandhi decides on candidates for elections by taking his mother's recommendation.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2024 16:50 IST
BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha
Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha

Lok Sabha elections: BJP's firebrand contestant, 49-year-old K Madhavi Latha, is unperturbed by sitting Hyderabad MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's 'larger than life image,' and claims all he has given to the constituency is agony, fear and injustice. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Madhavi Latha targeted the Opposition and said that they have real issues to raise because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed all the issues already and is working on the development issues.  

On Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, she said, "How will Rahul Gandhi decide on any Nyay, when he decides election seat based on mother's recommendation." She also criticised the Gandhi family for using could and unparliamentary words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

On the ongoing Swati Maliwal issue, Madhavi Lata said that as a woman everyone should raise their voice for atrocities against women.  

 

 

