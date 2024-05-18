'Dar lag raha hai...', Rakhi Sawant shares video ahead of surgery, ex-husband shares her request to fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakhi Sawant has been dealing with hear ailment

Main Hoon Na actor Rakhi Sawant sometimes attracts people's attention with her statements and sometimes with her allegations, but currently, she is in the news for her illness. It is being said that Rakhi Sawant has a tumor in her uterus. Today the actor has undergone surgery. Before the operation, ex-husband Ritesh Singh shared a video of her, where she can be entering the operation theatre.

Ex-husband's video of Rakhi Sawant

Ritesh, who was seen in 'Bigg Boss 15', has shared a video of Rakhi Sawant on social media, which is just before her operation. In the video, Rakhi is seen sitting in a wheelchair. She has a Vigo on his hand and is wearing hospital clothes. While sharing the clip, Ritesh has expressed concern for his ex-wife. "Dil ro raha hai, dar bhi lag raha hai.but mujhe upar Wale par vishwas hai ke Mera bura nahi karenge. Rakhi je operation theatre me ja rahi hai. Wah apni ma ko mis kr rhi hai and logo ko vote karne ke request ke hai," read his caption.

Another video of Rakhi goes viral

Another video posted by Instant Bollywood's Instagram page is now going viral on social media. In the video, Rakhi can be seen sitting on a hospital bed. It seems like the video was recorded minutes before her surgery. The actor-dancer can be seen missing her mother in the video. Rakhi also says that she has seen a lot of hardships in her life and she's ready for another tough moment.

What happened to Rakhi Sawant?

According to the report of Times Now, in the statement issued by Nakshatra Multispecialty Hospital, it has been said that Rakhi is undergoing surgery today. Rakhi is under the supervision of a gynaecologist. However, it has not been confirmed by the hospital whether she has a tumor in the uterus or not.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan along with Ed Sheeran to appear in Kapil Sharma's show | WATCH