Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. India sees US travel advisory for Manipur, J-K, India-Pakistan border as its 'routine matter': MEA

India sees US travel advisory for Manipur, J-K, India-Pakistan border as its 'routine matter': MEA

A revised travel advisory for India issued by the US State Department on Wednesday said: "Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk".

Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2024 16:15 IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Image Source : INDIA TV MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India has reacted "softly" to the recent travel advisory issued by the United States wherein it asked its nationals not to travel to Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and parts of central and eastern parts of the country where Naxalites are active. In a press conference, the MEA dubbed the advisory as "a routine exercise of any country". A revised travel advisory for India issued by the US State Department on Wednesday said: "Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk".

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement