Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
  4. Monsoon Session: Parliament expected to witness heated debates as discussions on Budget to continue
Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses of Parliament took up discussion on the Union Budget 2024 on July 24, with opposition parties accusing it of being "discriminatory" to most states and lacking vision.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2024 8:42 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: Parliament is expected to see heated debates as discussions on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses today. Additionally, the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Budget for 2024-25, also presented on Tuesday, will proceed today. On July 24, both Houses of Parliament began discussing the Union Budget 2024, with opposition parties criticizing it as "discriminatory" towards many states and lacking a clear vision. The discussion was initiated by former Finance Minister and Congress MP P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Kumari Selja initiated the discussion in Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha's business advisory committee has allocated 20 hours to discuss the Union budget and issues related to the ministries of railways, education, health, MSME, and food processing. 

 

  • Jul 25, 2024 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    P Chidambaram raises four issues with Budget in Rajya Sabha

    During a recent Rajya Sabha discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram raised four critical challenges that the Indian economy is currently facing. He said the most significant challenge is unemployment and data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) indicates that the unemployment rate for June 2024 is 9.2 per cent.

  • Jul 25, 2024 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Budget discussion to continue today in Parliament

    The discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament today.

