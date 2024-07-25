Monsoon Session: Parliament expected to witness heated debates as discussions on Budget to continue

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session: Parliament is expected to see heated debates as discussions on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses today. Additionally, the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Budget for 2024-25, also presented on Tuesday, will proceed today. On July 24, both Houses of Parliament began discussing the Union Budget 2024, with opposition parties criticizing it as "discriminatory" towards many states and lacking a clear vision. The discussion was initiated by former Finance Minister and Congress MP P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Kumari Selja initiated the discussion in Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha's business advisory committee has allocated 20 hours to discuss the Union budget and issues related to the ministries of railways, education, health, MSME, and food processing.