BSNL's Rs 797 prepaid plan offers 300 days of validity and 600GB of data: All you need to know

BSNL, the state-owned telecom operator has made necessary changes to its existing recharge plans, giving cost-effective and value-driven plans to its customers. One of its standout offerings is the Rs 797 prepaid recharge plan, which comes with a long validity period of around 300 days. This plan has been designed to cater users to who prefer a single recharge for an extended period of almost a year- eliminating the need for frequent top-ups.

BSNL's Rs 797 Plan: Key features

This plan comes with a long-term validity of 300 days, saving the user from frequent recharge- and making it an ideal choice. This long-term validity further ensures that users can enjoy uninterrupted service.

Free unlimited voice calling

Subscribers of the Rs 797 recharge plan could enjoy unlimited voice calling across all networks- Jio, Vi, and Airtel. This feature is beneficial for users who rely heavily on voice communication, enabling them to stay connected with friends and family without worrying about call charges.

Generous data offering for 300 days

The plan offers a total of 600GB of data. For the first 60 days, users will be able to enjoy 2GB of high-speed data every day for 300 days.

Post 60-day period, data speed would reduce to 40 kbps. While this reduced speed may limit heavy data usage, it will enable basic internet connectivity for activities like messaging and browsing.

Free SMS- During the initial 60 days, the plan will offer 100 free SMS per day. This feature will support the users to frequently communicate through text messages, and provide an additional means of staying in touch.

Who should opt for this Plan?

The Rs 797 prepaid recharge plan from BSNL has been designed for users who prioritize voice calling and seek long-term validity without the need for frequent recharges. The initial 60-day period of the plan will offer high-speed data and free SMS for users who require increased data and messaging services for the short term.

Hence, this plan is affordable and it is valid for long term, making it a practical choice for cost-conscious users who want to maintain consistent connectivity without the frequent need for recharging.

