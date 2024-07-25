HP unveils AI-driven PCs with Copilot+ for modern professionals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HP unveils AI-driven PCs with Copilot+

HP unveiled its latest lineup of AI-powered PCs- the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X, which have been designed to offer a groundbreaking PC experience for businesses, startups, and other retail consumers. The company has unleashed these laptops as the first HP Copilot+ PCs, which are powered by Snapdragon X Elite processor and featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU)- which is capable of performing 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to run language models and generative AI directly on the device.

Design and sustainability

The new laptops come with a modern design and incorporate 50 per cent recycled aluminium in the covers and 100% sustainably sourced materials for packaging. They are EPEAT Climate+ Gold Registered and ENERGY STAR Certified.

Image Source : INDIA TVHP unveils AI-driven PCs with Copilot+

For security, the laptop comes with Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus in HP EliteBook Ultra to ensure commercial users can confidently work from anywhere, and protect data down to the firmware level.

Specifications and features

HP EliteBook Ultra

The HP EliteBook Ultra has been crafted for business leaders who require a stylish, mobile device with robust AI capabilities. It comes with the thinnest design, a powerful battery, and enterprise-grade endpoint security majorly focused on protecting against sophisticated cyberattacks.

The device weighs 1.3 kg and comes with up to 26 hours of battery life on a single charge- making it ideal for modern professionals.

HP OmniBook X

The HP OmniBook X targets retail customers like content creators or freelancers, who need a versatile device for dynamic lifestyle needs. It comes with advanced AI features that enhance video quality and collaboration experiences, claimed to make it perfect for tasks like graphic design, video editing and remote meetings.

AI assistant and video calling features

Both laptops come equipped with the HP AI Companion, a personal AI assistant which boosts productivity and creativity by providing refined, focused responses or outputs. The integrated Poly Camera Pro enhances virtual interactions with features like Spotlight, Background Blur, Auto Framing, and more, ensuring efficient CPU performance and extended battery life.

Image Source : INDIA TVHP unveils AI-driven PCs with Copilot+

Pricing and availability

HP EliteBook Ultra is available at HP World Stores and HP Online stores, at a starting price of Rs. 1,69,934 in Atmospheric Blue. HP OmniBook X is available at HP World Stores and HP Online stores at s starting price of Rs. 1,39,999 in Meteor Silver.

ALSO READ: How to book Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 at Rs 4,250?

ALSO READ: Sony ULT Field 7: A brilliant portable Bluetooth speaker with great bass and long battery life