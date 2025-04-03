World Cup winner gives his opinion on Sanjiv Goenka speaking to Rishabh Pant after LSG's loss vs PBKS Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have not had a great start to their IPL 2025 campaign. They have lost two out of three matches so far with their latest loss coming against Punjab Kings. After the loss, Sanjiv Goenka, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted speaking to Rishabh Pant.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka is always trending on social media, especially after his team loses a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Ever since his video of having a heated conversation with KL Rahul in IPL 2024 has gone viral, the cameras are usually panned on Sanjiv after LSG's match.

LSG went down to Punjab Kings in a one-sided encounter a couple of days ago and soon after the match, Goenka was spotted having a serious chat with skipper Rishabh Pant. It didn't take much time for the visuals to go viral on social media as many felt the former confronted his captain for a poor performance on the field. While it is still unknown if the two had a heated conversation or they were just discussing about the game, former World Cup winner and India cricketer Madan Lala has opened up on the matter.

According to him, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka should have such chats with the captain and the coach behind the scenes in the dressing room and not openly. He also stated that the players should be allowed to enjoy the game while pointing out that on a given day, anything can happen in T20 cricket. "I don’t know the discussion between Rishab and Mr Sanjiv’s Goenka. All this can happened inside. Let boys enjoy the game; let them play freely.20/20 cricket very unpredictable,' Madan Lal wrote on X.

For the unversed, it was yet another bad day at the office for LSG captain Rishabh Pant. In three matches, he has scored only 17 runs. Given the fact that he is the most expensive player in IPL history, with LSG splashing Rs 27 crore on him in the auction. Pant is clearly under pressure to perform, even as LSG will next face Mumbai Indians at home on Friday (April 4).