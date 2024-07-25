How to book Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 at Rs 4,250?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy foldables

Samsung, a South Korean giant has announced the sale of its sixth-generation foldable smartphones along with other new devices for consumers in India. The new Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy connected ecosystem products will be available across the retail outlets as well as on the online platforms.

Pre-order

The company said that in the first 24 hours, pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 jumped 40 per cent higher as compared to the previous generation foldable devices in the Indian market.

The company further said that consumers can buy the new Galaxy Z Flip6 at Rs 4,250 and Galaxy Z Fold6 at Rs 6,542 with no-cost EMI for up to 24 months (2 years), along with other benefits.

For Indian consumers, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are being manufactured at the company’s Noida factory.

About the new Galaxy Z series

The new foldables are the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series devices ever and come with a perfectly symmetrical design with straight edges. The Galaxy Z series furtheralso equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools like:

Note Assist

Composer

Sketch to image

Interpreter

Photo Assist

Instant Slow-mo

Price of the new Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold6 starts at Rs 164,999 (12GB+256GB), while Galaxy Z Flip6 is available from Rs 109,999 (12GB+256GB).

Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999 and Galaxy Watch7 starts at Rs 29,999 for the 40mm variant, said the company.

Inputs from IANS