WhatsApp introduces a new feature to transfer large files without internet

WhatsApp, one of the popular messaging apps which is owned by Meta has been incorporating several advanced features to upscale user engagement from a single platform. To enhance the user experience further, the platform is said to be working on introducing a new feature which will have the ability to transfer photos, videos, and other document files without using an internet connection.

A new way to share files without the internet

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable the user to share large videos, photos, and documents between devices without needing an internet connection. This advancement is beneficial to those who previously relied on third-party apps to transfer large files.

As per the WABetaInfo report, this new feature will enable users to easily share heavy files directly through WhatsApp.

When will the new feature roll out?

Initially, this new feature will be available to Android users, but it is further said that the company is planning to expand the feature to iOS users subsequently.

How will the app work?

The new feature will include a scanner which will facilitate file sharing by connecting two devices seamlessly.

What’s next from WhatsApp?

In addition to file transfer enhancements, the instant messaging platform is working on a new feature to bolster user privacy.

The "Unique Username" feature will enable the users to search for others on WhatsApp without the need for their phone numbers. This means one could chat with someone using only their unique username, providing an extra layer of privacy and convenience.

These updates reflect WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improve its platform, by ensuring a better experience for its users.

Finally, UPI One World has been launched for travellers which is a new digital wallet, designed to simplify payments across the country. This initiative is a collaborative effort by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), IDFC First Bank, and Transcorp International Limited, with guidance from the Reserve Bank of India.

As per the recent update witnessed in the WABetaInfo report, the new feature will aim at enhancing user privacy and simplifying the process of connecting with other users on the platform.