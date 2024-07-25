Apple Maps for web in public beta introduced to challenge Google Maps

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Maps

Taking on Google, Apple has announced to bring Maps on the web in public beta, which will enable users to access Maps directly from their browser, across the world.

Apple Maps for the Web (version) is now available in English and it is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs too.

The tech giant said that Apple Maps users will be getting the driving and walking directions on the app itself. Not only this, but users will be able to find great places and useful information including photos, ratings, hours and reviews.

They can also “take actions like ordering food directly from the Maps place card; and browse curated Guides to discover places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world”.

The iPhone maker stated that additional features will include Look Around, which will be made available to the users in the coming months (timeline unspecified).

The tech giant said, “All developers, including those using MapKit JS, can also link out to Maps on the web, so their users can get driving directions."

Apple said that the support for additional languages, browsers and platforms will be expanded over time.

The move has put Apple Maps in direct competition with Google Maps, which has long been available on the web.

In the new technologies, AI has been one of the emerging techs as major strategic differentiators that determine the economic prosperity of nations. The survey further emphasizes that AI, along with decentralized finance, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), has the potential to disrupt and transform the digital payments ecosystem significantly in the coming years (timeline unspecified).

While the service sector has been gaining popularity, it is AI that tops the list. However, it is worth noting that on a sectoral level, the sanitation and construction industries are seeing a maximum increase, with job posts jumping by 160 per cent and 121 per cent respectively since 2022.

Inputs from IANS