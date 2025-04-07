Market Opening Bell: Sensex tanks over 3,900 points, Nifty down 5 per cent, all indices in red Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 44 stocks in the Nifty pack traded in the green, while 2,131 traded in the red. 26 stocks remained unchanged.

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened with a massive gap-down on Monday, April 07, 2025, amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 3,914.75 points to open at 71,449.94, while Nifty was down 1,146.05 points or around 5 per cent, starting the trading session at 22,186.25. In the last trading session on Thursday, the Sensex closed at 75,364.69 and Nifty 50 at 23,433.25.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, and TCS were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with Tata Steel losing around 8.44 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel was the only stock that traded in green in the opening trade. The scrip was up 0.64 per cent in the early trade.

In early trade, 44 stocks in the Nifty pack traded in the green, while 2,131 traded in the red. 26 stocks remained unchanged.

India VIX Jumps To 31.11

India VIX or the India Volatility Index, which measures the expected volatility of the Nifty 50, has jumped to 31.11, suggesting investors are bracing for high volatility amid global trade war fears.

What Gift Nifty indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a gap down start for the Nifty 50 as it opened in the red at 22,063.50 against the previous close of 22,331.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in the red today as Wall Street witnessed one of the worst falls since 2020.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2,127.91 points or 6.30 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down by 117.85 points or 4.78 per cent. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2,425.61 points, China's Shanghai Composite fell 211.84 points.

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, markets are going through heightened uncertainty, which is likely to last some time.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty IT falling by 6.57 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Metal was down by 7.70 per cent. Also, Nifty Auto fell 5.86 per cent, and Nifty Pharma was down by 4.78 per cent in the opening trade.