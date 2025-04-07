Woman knifed in full public view in Delhi Cantonment, attacker injures himself too A 19-year-old woman was stabbed in public by a 20-year-old man near the Kirby Place bus stop in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday night. The attacker, identified as Amit, also injured himself after the assault. Police said the two had known each other for about a year and had a recent dispute.

New Delhi: A 19-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times by a man in full public view near the Kirby Place bus stop in the Delhi Cantonment area on Sunday night, police said. The accused, identified as 20-year-old Amit, also injured himself with the same knife shortly after the attack. The incident took place around 9:30 pm and was reported to the police around 11 pm by a passerby. Both the attacker and the woman were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Old Nangal in Delhi Cantonment, sustained serious injuries to her neck and abdomen. The accused, Amit, is also from the same area. Preliminary investigation revealed that the two had been friends for about a year and had recently fallen out over an unspecified issue, which allegedly led to the attack.

A video clip of the aftermath, showing both the man and the woman sitting on a road divider in a bloodied state, surrounded by bystanders, has been circulating on social media. A case under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Delhi Cantt Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

(With)