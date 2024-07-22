AI and machine learning job grew by 433 per cent since 2022: Study revealed

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft women job

As per Indeed, the global hiring platform- the exponential rise for this sector of artificial intelligence and machine learning has witnessed a major spike in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology across a variety of industries.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed said: “The rapid rise in AI/ML engineer roles highlights the critical importance of technological innovation in today's job market."

AI that tops the list

While the service sector has been gaining popularity, it is AI that tops the list. However, it is worth noting that on a sectoral level, the sanitation and construction industries are seeing a maximum increase, with job posts jumping by 160 per cent and 121 per cent respectively since 2022.

Electricians are in high demand, with job posts up by 258 per cent, which has reportedly indicated a boom in infrastructure projects and real estate expansions that require trained craftsmen. Education and medical research are two other areas that are experiencing significant job growth, indicating increased demand for services in healthcare and education.

The fastest-growing sectors are:

AI/ML engineer (433 per cent) BPO executive (313 per cent) Receptionist (309 per cent) Travel Consultant (284 per cent) Electrician (258 per cent)

“These trends offer valuable insights for job seekers and employers alike, illustrating how both high-tech and service-oriented roles are essential to the evolving job landscape,” said Kumar.

ALSO READ: New ChatGPT model announced by Sam Altman: Here's the details

The ChatGPT-4o Mini is said to be one of the most effective AI models from OpenAI, which has been designed to provide minimal latency and high efficiency. It supported various formats, including text, video, image and audio, along with enhanced vision (image processing) capabilities.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 to launch on August 13: Gemini, foldables, Pixel Watch 3 and more

Google has teased two premium smartphones- the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which are scheduled for August 13 at around 10:30 PM IST. The Pixel 9 Pro (based on the X post) looks like its predecessor- the Pixel 8 Pro, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is said to be stealing the spotlight in the event. This is said to be the second foldable device from Google.

Inputs from IANS