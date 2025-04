Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC seeking to quash FIR over his Shinde video Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR filed against him over his "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, during his show 'Naya Bharat'.

