South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee ruled out of Test series against West Indies

South Africa's fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against West Indies. He sustained a side strain during the ongoing edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), USA's T20 franchise league, while playing for Texas Super Kings (TSK) and has already returned home midway through the tournament.

He is currently being assessed by South Africa's medical team and accordingly, a decision on his recovery and comeback will be taken. Migael Pretorius has been named his replacement and might even end up making his debut during the series against the West Indies. He has featured in 64 first-class matches in his career so far and was picked in the T20I squad three years ago but he didn't get a chance.

Pretorius has picked up 188 wickets in red-ball cricket so far at an average of 27.5 and is also the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in the ongoing County Championship in England accounting for 23 scalps. South Africa's tour of the West Indies will get underway from August 7 at Port of Spain in Trinidad before the action moves to Providence Stadium in Guyana for the second Test starting from August 15.

The three-match T20I series will follow the Tests as the two teams will lock horns in the shortest format from August 23 to 27.

South Africa's updated Test squad vs West Indies: Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius.

SA tour of WI schedule

July 31 - August 3 - Warm-up Match

August 7 - August 11 - 1st Test

August 15 - August 19 - 2nd Test

August 23 - 1st T20I

August 24 - 2nd T20I

August 27 - 3rd T20I