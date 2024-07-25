'States have no locus standi on foreign affairs': MEA after Bangladesh fumes over Mamata's 'shelter' remarks

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladesh Protests

New Delhi: More than 6,700 Indian students came back from Bangladesh in the past week after massive protests erupted in the neighbouring nation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. The Ministry also acknowledged that Bangladesh outcried over the recent comments made by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee through a diplomatic channel. Earlier this week, Banerjee offered shelter to people in distress from Bangladesh.

"So far we have had over 6,700 Indian students come back from Bangladesh. We received excellent cooperation from Bangladesh govt. Our High Commission has arranged for their safe and secure travel to the border crossing point and the airports. Helplines are working 24/7. We also feel that being a close neighbour, with whom we share very warm and friendly ties, we are hopeful that the situation returns to normalcy," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly press briefing in the national capital.

Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes with protesting students demanding the Sheikh Hasina-led government to scrap a controversial job quota system. Over 100 people were killed in the clashes that began weeks ago. "So far 6,700 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. Being a close neighbour and friend of Bangladesh, we are hopeful that the situation would return to normal in that country, he said.

States have no locus standi on foreign affairs: MEA

Meanwhile, reacting to Banerjee's comments on Bangladesh, Jaiswal stressed that the state administration has no locus standi on the issue. These matters are handled by the Union government and the comments are "totally misplaced".

What Mamata Banerjee said?

In her remarks, Banerjee also referred to the UN Resolution on refugees as justification for her stand over the possible humanitarian crisis that may emerge on account of the severe law and order breakdown that has gripped Bangladesh in the past few days.

"I should not be speaking on the affairs of Bangladesh since that is a sovereign nation and whatever needs to be said on the issue is a subject matter of the Centre," Banerjee said. "But I can tell you this, if helpless people come knocking on the doors of Bengal, we will surely provide them shelter," she said at the 'Martyrs Day' rally of the Trinamool Congress.

The remarks were strongly taken up by Bangladesh to New Delhi through diplomatic channels. In a press conference, Dr Mohammed Hasan Mahmud, the neighbouring country's foreign minister and a senior member of the ruling Awami League party, said that the words of West Bengal CM, whose state shares a border with Bangladesh, could "mislead people".

"With due respect to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, I would like to say, we have amazing relations with her. But her remarks created disarray to some extent, and there is a scope to be deceived," he said.

