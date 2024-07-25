Updated on: July 25, 2024 10:11 IST

Yoga, 25 July 2024: Baba Ramdev Yoga to Cure Joint Pain, Perform Asanas

The biggest reason is less physical activity.. which further decreases in today's damp weather.. because many people do not feel like exercising due to irritation caused by humidity and sweat.. In such a situation, you are one of those 100 crore people suffering from arthritis. It is important not t