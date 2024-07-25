Aditi Ashok: India's young golfer aims Olympic medal in Paris after finishing fourth in Tokyo

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aditi Ashok

Aditi Ashok triggered interest among Indian sports fanatics in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics when she came extremely close to winning a medal. People were glued to television sets when she was so close to creating history in Indian golf but she missed by a whisker. Three years later, Aditi is back at the Games more determined and will be aiming to go at least one better to win a medal in golf and bring glory to the nation.

Born in Bengaluru to a middle-class family, the 26-year-old is coming off a silver medal at the Asian Games last year in Hangzhou. She was first attracted to golf at the tender age of just five and hasn't looked back since then. She won her first state-level trophies at the age of just 13 winning the Karnataka Junior and South Indian Junior Championships. Her steady growth continued in subsequent years to become the only golfer to feature at the Asian Youth Games in 2013, and at the Youth Olympics and the Asian Games in 2014.

She turned pro in the sport on January 1, 2016, and after six months, created history by being the first Indian woman golfer at the Olympics and was the youngest contender as well as an 18-year-old. With not much experience at the highest level, Aditi finished at the 41st position in the Rio Olympics out of 60 golfers.

Four years later she returned to the Games, expectedly much improved, and created ripples generating interest in golf back in India among many Indian sports followers. She was in medal contention until the final round of the Tokyo Olympics at Kasumigaseki Country Club before things went wrong for her in the last few shots. Aditi Ashok eventually ended at the fourth position missing out on the medal. However, two years later, she made it to the podium at the Asian Games last year winning a silver medal making her the first Indian woman golfer to win an Asian Games medal.

But winning a medal at the Olympics will be the peak of her career! Will she be able to? Well, there are hopes pinned on her this time and only time will tell if she will be on the podium in Paris.

Aditi Ashok career achievements

Won silver medal at 2022 Asian Games (that were held in 2023) in Hangzhou.

Won LET Rookie of the Year award in 2016.

Returned with best results in LPGA Major Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2024.

Won the Ladies European Tour five times.

When will Aditi Ashok be in action at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Aditi Ashok will be in action at the Paris Olympics from August 7 when the first round in women's golf is scheduled.