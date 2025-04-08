CNG autos might disappear from Delhi roads soon | Here's why The Delhi government’s draft EV Policy 2.0 proposes a phased removal of CNG autorickshaws from the city, beginning August 15, 2025, to promote electric mobility and curb pollution. No new CNG autos will be registered or renewed after that date, and older CNG autos must be retrofitted or replaced.

New Delhi: The common sight of yellow and green Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered autorickshaws could soon be a thing of the past in Delhi, as the city government’s upcoming Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0 recommends their complete phase-out in favour of electric alternatives, officials said on Monday. According to the draft policy, which is expected to be notified soon, the registration of new CNG-run autorickshaws will be disallowed starting August 15, 2025. Additionally, renewal of permits for existing CNG autos will also be stopped from that date, with all renewed or replacement permits to be issued only for electric autos.

There are currently one lakh three-seater auto rickshaws (TSR) allowed to ply in Delhi, by an order of the top court passed in November 2011. Before this, only 55,000 autos were allowed to operate, because they used to run on “polluting fuels” such as petrol or diesel.

Older CNG autos to be retrofitted or replaced

The draft policy mandates that all CNG autorickshaws older than 10 years must either be replaced or retrofitted with electric powertrains during the policy period. The move is aimed at pushing a large-scale transition to cleaner mobility solutions in the city.

Fossil-fuel vehicles used for civic services to be phased out

Apart from autorickshaws, the policy also targets fossil fuel-run vehicles used for civic services. It recommends phasing out all petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered garbage collection vehicles operated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Jal Board. These are to be fully converted to electric by December 31, 2027.

Petrol and diesel two-wheelers, goods carriers also in focus

In a more ambitious proposal, the policy draft states that registration of new petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered two-wheelers should be prohibited starting August 15, 2026. For three-wheeler goods carriers, the deadline is August 15, 2025.

Public buses to go electric

The policy also proposes that all intra-city buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) must be electric going forward. Only BS-VI compliant buses will be allowed for inter-state routes. No new fossil fuel-based buses will be procured for city use under the new policy.

New rule for private car owners

Private vehicle owners may also be impacted. Under the draft, those who already own two vehicles will only be allowed to purchase an electric car going forward. This recommendation would come into effect after the policy is formally notified.

Final draft under review, Cabinet nod awaited

Officials said the draft is still under review and may undergo some changes—particularly regarding the proposal for two-wheelers—before being placed before the Delhi Cabinet. The current EV policy, which expired on March 31, has been extended for 15 days to allow time for finalising the new version. The policy aims to sharply reduce Delhi's air pollution by aggressively replacing fossil fuel-run vehicles across categories, officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)