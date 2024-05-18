Shah Rukh Khan urges voters to exercise their voting rights, says 'Let’s carry out our duty as Indians..'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM JAWAN MOVIE Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

Ahead of the fifth phase of voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Shah Rukh Khan has come forward to encourage voters to immerse themselves in the celebration of democracy and get their fingers inked. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Jawan star wrote, ''As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote.''

Reacting to SRK's post about voting, a lot of his fans shared his monologue from his blockbuster film, Jawan. In the film, SRK delivered a two-minute-long monologue where he spoke about the importance of voting and how electing the right candidate who holds no prejudices towards caste, religion or race is so crucial.

While delivering the monologue, he urged people to ask political candidates, "what they will do for you in the next 5 years. If someone in the family falls ill, what will you do for their treatment? What will you do to get me a job?"

Earlier today, Salman Khan also urged voters to come out and fulfil their duty towards the nation. He wrote, ''I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai.''

For the unversed, elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are scheduled for Phase 5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the first four phases has concluded and for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, polling is set to be held on May 20. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.

