Annu Kapoor-starrer Humare Baarah to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Annu Kapoor's latest offering Humare Baarah is all set to make its grand debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024. The film will be released in theatres on June 7. Interestingly, Humare Baarah is one film that is ready to shine globally with a grand premiere at the prestigious film festival. Apart from Annu Kapoor, the film also features Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi and Parth Samthaan in key roles. The trailer of the film was unveiled by its makers recently.

The Badri-Kedar temple committee president Ajendra Ajay is working as the creative director in the film. The film is reportedly based on a city in Uttar Pradesh, narrating the story of the rapidly growing population.

Talking about the film, Annu Kapoor stated in a media interaction, “Working on Humare Baraah has been an incredible journey for me. The film delves into some complex and sensitive topics, and I believe the new title aligns better with our storytelling. I’m excited for audiences to experience the heart and soul of this project on June 7."

The film is produced by Ravi S Gupta, Birender Bhagat, and Sanjay Nagpal. Kamal Chandra is the director of Humare Baarah. The story is written by Rajan Agarwal. In India, Viacom 18 Studios will release the film, while Rising Star Entertainment UK will handle its global release.

For the unversed, Parth Samthaan is making his film debut with Humare Baarah. As per several media reports, he was set to start his Bollywood career with Googly Ho Gayi in 2016, however, the project was shelved later. Apart from Humare Baarah, the actor will also be seen in Ghudchadi alongside Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.

