Sonakshi Sinha REVEALS why she apologised to Manish Koirala after watching Heeramandi

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently revealed that she apologised to her co-star Manisha Koirala after watching the web series. In a recent interview, she also talked about if she ever tried to be in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ''good books'' while filming the web show.

Why did Sonakshi apologise to Manisha?

In a talk with Instant Bollywood, Sonakshi revealed the real reason behind apologising to the veteran actress and said, ''I love her. I apologised to her after I saw the entire series! I was like, how have I done this? Meri ye majaal kaha se aayi (How dare I)! She is amazing and that is the beauty of having such a fine actor in front of you because they give you the boost to do better. This is Manisha Koirala, who we have grown up watching, who has an amazing body of work.''

''I thought I am in front of her, so I better do something good. It is such a pleasure to have that banter with each other, you are fully into it. I enjoyed working with Manisha mam,'' she added.

Sonakshi on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

During the chat, she also spoke about her tuning with the maker of Heeramandi and if she tried to be in his ''good books'', Sonakshi said, ''I didn’t really try. He is an artist himself so I knew the only thing that will ever impress him is good work or if I do my work well. That is exactly what happened. He was not supposed to shoot too many scenes of mine, but then he shot one and kept coming back. We made a beautiful rapport on set where I didn’t have to try too hard and I knew that if I put that pressure on myself, I am going to mess it up. I completely surrendered and gave it my best shot. He saw and appreciated that.''

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Apart from Sonakshi and Manisha, the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Whereas Fardeen Khan made his acting comeback after 14 years with this series. Heeramandi also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT.

