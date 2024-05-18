Kartik Aaryan jets off to Gwalior for Chandu Champion trailer launch event, Kabir Khan shared photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan jets off to Gwalior for Chandu Champion trailer launch

The wait of the entire nation to witness the biggest trailer of the year 'Chandu Champion' is about to come end in very little time. The three posters released so far from Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan produced biggie starring Kartik Aaryan have jetted off with solid response. Kartik's transformation has made the entire industry buzzing about it. While the poster has grabbed the eyeballs it is a trailer that is going to make noise.

Kabir Khan and Kartik Aryan leave for Gwalior

The trailer launch event of Chandu Champion will be grand. Ever since it was revealed that superstar Kartik Aaryan will be traveling to his hometown Gwalior for the trailer launch, the excitement is palpable among everyone. Besides Kartik Aaryan, filmmaker Kabir Khan and gutsy producer Sajid Nadiadwala will also attend the mega-launch event.

The filmmaker Kabir Khan took to his social media and shared a happy picture with Kartik Aaryan. The director jotted down the caption which says, "The #ChanduChampion Bandgwaon begins to roll... Off to Gwalior for the #TrailerLaunch @kartikaaryan"

About the film

For the unversed, Kartik plays Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the film. He was gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Chandu Champion's posters have left everyone shocked and the biggest highlight is the three different looks of Kartik Aaryan, which shows his range as an actor and has kept the excitement soaring high to watch the film. The upcoming film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Chandu Champion will hit theatres on June 14, 2024.

Kartik's other projects

Talking about Kartik's work front, he was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara Advani was seen opposite him in this film. Apart from Chandu Champion, he will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Animal famed actor Triptii Dimri. Kartik also has Vishal Bharadwaj's next in his pipeline.

