Horoscope Today, May 8: Pisces to get support from siblings; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 8, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha, Amavasya and Wednesday. Amavasya Tithi will last till 8.52 am today, after that Pratipada Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha will start. There will be good fortune till 5.42 pm today. Also, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 1:35 pm today. Apart from this, today is the new moon day of bathing and donating. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 8, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your long pending work will be completed and you will feel relaxed. Today is going to be a favourable day for students of this zodiac sign, soon you are going to achieve a new position in your career. The day will be especially beneficial for science students. Today you can go to a relative's house with your parents. Today, there is a possibility of financial gain by getting a big offer at the workplace. You will plan to go on a trip somewhere for entertainment with your family.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 2

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students who are working on new projects in college will soon complete their preparations. You will get full support from teachers. While doing any work today, you must take the blessings of elders. This will help you in your work. You will have a good day with your friends. Today you will learn something new from your mistakes. Maintain a balance between your business expenses as well as personal expenses.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 7

Gemini

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today some people may ask you for help in some work. Your qualities may be appreciated by the family. Adopting a new technology can improve your business. There will be an increase. You will plan to have dinner with your spouse. People who are associated with the field of music or singing may get a chance to perform at a big place. Your financial position will be strengthened today due to sudden financial gain.

Lucky colour - Sky blue

Lucky number - 5

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today you should be a little careful with new people. Today someone may complain about your work in your office. You should keep everything you do perfect no matter what the work is. If you are going to start some new work then it would be better to take advice from elders in your work. To keep yourself fit, you should do yoga. There will be sweetness in the relationship with your lovemate. Along with this, you should avoid loan transactions.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 1

Leo

Today your day is going to be favourable for you. Today you may be inclined towards some particular work, you will spend your whole day doing your favourite work. Today things are likely to improve in terms of career. Today you need to be cautious about your health. You should avoid eating fast food. Today there is a possibility of profit in your business. You may also get an opportunity to join a big group. But before making any big deal, you will have to proceed thoughtfully.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 5

Virgo

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today you will get help from friends in some kind of legal matter. Due to this your relationships with friends will be strengthened. Today you will try to fulfil the wishes of your family members, in which you will be successful to a great extent. You may get a chance to partner with some new people at work. Today will be a good day for your loved one. With a little hard work, you may get a chance to earn some big money. Positive thinking will prove beneficial for you.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 8

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get more profit than expected in business. Today you will try to make your life better. Today some guests may come to your house, you will be happy. There will be a little more work in the office today but all the work will be completed well by evening. Today there will be harmony with your spouse. Children can express their feelings to you today.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 9

Scorpio

Today is going to be a happy day for you. There are chances of you getting some good news today. This happiness may be related to your son's career in your house. Today you may get some new work in the office, which you will also be happy to complete. You will spend this evening with family members, which will make your family life happy. You may go to a function with your parents. Today, people associated with the field of education may get new opportunities for progress. Working women of this zodiac sign will get encouragement in the office.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 3

Sagittarius

Today has brought new happiness in your life. Today, any journey undertaken in connection with some work will be beneficial. Your respect and honour in society will also increase. The arrival of a relative in the family will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house, and today you will meet some special people. You will think about completing your goal as soon as possible. Seeing your good work in the office, juniors will respect you more. People who are associated with the field of marketing can get good clients today.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 7

Capricorn

Today may be a day full of changes for you. There may be some changes in your life today which will prove to be good for you. Today you will have to work harder to get some work done. For those who are involved in business like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before, today is your day to earn more profit. Today you will get support from your father both in life and the workplace. Today there will be sweetness in your family relationships.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 6

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of freshness. Today you can plan to watch a movie with your spouse. Today you will get all kinds of support from people in the workplace. The work that has been pending for a few days will be completed today. Today will be a better day for students of this zodiac sign. You may suddenly achieve something that you were looking for for years. People who are involved in the business of tours and travel will see growth in their business.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 5

Pisces

Today is going to be beneficial for you. Today you will get support from your brothers and sisters in some important work. You will enjoy some wonderful moments with your family. Paths to career advancement may open. Today you should avoid trusting any stranger and you need to maintain confidentiality about your plans. You can go to a friend's house to meet him, your friendship will become stronger. Today you can also become a part of some social work.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

