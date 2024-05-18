'I didn't live up to the standard': Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians' horrid IPL 2024 campaign

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya during the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match in Mumbai on April 14, 2024

Mumbai Indians concluded their disastrous IPL 2024 campaign with a disappointing loss against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Former captain Rohit Sharma revealed his thoughts on Mumbai's poor show as the team finished last in the points table with just four wins in 14 matches.

Prior to the season, returning Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit as a captain but that proved a big gamble for the management. Five-time champions needed four games to register their first win of the season as they struggled for consistency till the very end.

Rohit finished the campaign with a quickfire fifty and was the leading run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024. Despite scoring the highest 417 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 150, Rohit took responsibility for the team's horrid performance and said he will keep improving his game.

"As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard," Rohit Sharma said. "But, after playing for all these years, I know that if I overthink, I won't play well. All I try is to stay in a good mindset, in the right zone, keep practising, and improve on all the flaws in my game. That's all I kept doing.

Only Rohit and Tilak Varma managed to reach the 400-run mark and in bowling, only Jasprit Bumrah made a considerable impact with 20 wickets in 13 innings. Skipper Hardik scored 216 runs in 13 innings and 11 wickets at an economy rate of 10.75. Rohit stated that his team made too many mistakes throughout the season and failed to grab chances.

"Our season didn't go according to plan. We blame ourselves for this because we made too many mistakes during the season. We lost many games that we should have won, but that's the nature of the IPL. You get a few chances and when those chances come, you must grab them."