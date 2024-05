Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sensex gains 253 points, Nifty climbs 62 points amid market rally

The BSE Sensex rose by 253.31 points, closing at 73,917.03 on Friday. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty advanced by 62.25 points to settle at 22,466.10. Both indices showed positive movement, with key sectors contributing to the gains. This rise follows a day of mixed trading, reflecting investor optimism in the market.