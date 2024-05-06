Horoscope Today, May 7: Taurus to spend quality time with family; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 7: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 7, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Chaturdashi and Tuesday of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha. Chaturdashi Tithi will last till 11.41 pm today, after which Amavasya Tithi will start. Ayushman Yoga will continue till 9 pm tonight. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 3:38 pm today. Apart from this, today is Amavasya for Shraddha etc. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 7, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a favourable day for you. Parents will take out time for their children today and play games with them. Singers may get a chance to sing in a big album today. Today you will be successful in completing office work on time. Today, in a hurry, you may forget some important items at home, so be alert about your work. Your health will remain fit today. You will be interested in work. Civil engineers will start a new project today.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 1

Taurus

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will spend quality time with your family members and will also discuss some issues with your spouse, this will improve your relationships. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. Maintain better coordination with people in the government sector, people will support you. Today you will get sudden sources of income increase. Today your health will remain healthy. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 3

Gemini

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Today you will get good news of your promotion in office. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness with family members. Think about important work and relationships today. There are chances that any family-related problem will end. Try the stalled tasks again, you will be successful. Marital relationships will become stronger. Don't pay too much attention to anything today otherwise, you will get into trouble. You will receive a gift from your lovemate today, this will make your mind happy.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 6

Cancer

Today your day will be mixed. Avoid unnecessary thinking today, otherwise your complications may increase. You will spend some happy moments with friends. You will also get full support from friends. Today you may meet some new people at work. You can get some important information from them. You can share your thoughts with your spouse. People working away from their families will get a chance to meet their family members.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 1

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will try to move forward by taking advice from someone older or experienced. Today you will complete the important work with hard work, patience, and understanding. You may have many responsibilities today. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity in the family. Today you will discuss with your brothers the construction of a new building. Your spouse will support you in your work today.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky number - 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will party with your friend in the evening. Today you will work with enthusiasm at the workplace, and colleagues will follow you. Today is going to be a good day for writers. You may be honoured for a poem or story. Today you can plan to buy a new vehicle. Children may demand a toy today. Today you will enjoy different dishes with the whole family.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 7

Libra

Today is going to be a better day for you. You will go out with your spouse, which will further strengthen the relationship. Along with understanding each other's feelings, you will also promise to support each other in every situation of life. Students of this zodiac sign will get help from their seniors to understand a particular topic today. You can get relief from any health-related problem that has been going on for a long time. Do not do any work today without the advice of an experienced person in which you are not confident.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 2

Scorpio

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, following the opinion of elders may prove better for you. The hard work of the students preparing for the competition will soon bear fruit. Electrician businessmen of this zodiac sign will get more profit in business. Your respect and honour will increase in the social field. People will praise your nature today. You may get some good news from your children. Today you will decide to buy some property.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 1

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today your ideas will get importance, your respect will increase. Today you will sit with your parents and talk about plans. Today you will give courage to someone to do some work, by doing this you will feel good. Today you will be seen smiling thinking about some old incident. Today you will go out with your loved one. We will also plan to have dinner together.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today there is going to be a new turn in your career, it will prove to be good for you. Today you will meet someone with whom you can have a deep friendship in the future. Today you need to be cautious about your health. Today you will spend the evening with your grandparents, and your childhood memories will be fresh. Today we will go to the market to buy essential items for the house.

Lucky colour - Saffron

Lucky number - 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you can go somewhere for a walk. You will be influenced by someone's words. Today, instead of being afraid of problems, try to solve them with a calm mind. Handle the important things yourself and if needed, take advice from an experienced person. You will be happy if you pay attention to the things in which you are most interested. Today your married life is going to be good. Your spouse can give you a great surprise today.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 1

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Friends will make your evening pleasant by making some good plans for the evening. Today you will feel very good about yourself. Today your respect among people will increase due to good work. You will talk to a relative on the phone. Family relationships will get stronger. Start new work and you will be successful. Today your health will be good, you will be engaged in work. There are chances of students getting success. A little more hard work is needed.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, with vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

