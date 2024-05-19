Sunday, May 19, 2024
     
Andhra Pradesh: Man kills pregnant stray dog in Guntur, stabs her multiple times

Andhra Pradesh crime: According to witnesses, the accused, who works at a meat shop in the area, repeatedly stabbed the pregnant dog with a knife and killed it.

Andhra Pradesh crime: A butcher in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district allegedly killed a pregnant street dog by stabbing it with a knife multiple times, police said on Saturday (May 19). According to Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar, the incident pertains to Friday (May 17).

"A butcher killed a pregnant stray dog with a knife around midnight on Friday. The incident was reported to the Nallapadu police," police said.

According to witnesses, the accused, who works at a meat shop in the area, repeatedly stabbed the pregnant dog with a knife and killed it. Nallapadu police have registered a case of animal cruelty based on a complaint lodged by locals and initiated a probe into the alleged incident.

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

