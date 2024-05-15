Fourth phase records 69 per cent voter turnout, Andhra tops with 80.66, J-K lowest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 recorded a total voter turnout of 69.16 per cent, higher than the 2019 elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). According to the election body, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest polling of 80.66 per cent while Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest with 38.49 per cent.

Below is the state-wise voter turnout in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4

Bihar - 58.21 per cent

Jharkhand - 66.01 per cent

Madhya Pradesh - 72.05 per cent

Maharashtra - 62.21 per cent

Odisha - 75.68 per cent

Telangana - 65.67 per cent

Uttar Pradesh - 58.22 per cent

West Bengal - 80.22 per cent

Speaking about polling turnout in Andhra Pradesh, in 2019, the state had recorded a voter turnout of 79.77 per cent while in 2014, it was 78.41 per cent.

According to the Election Commission, 454 candidates contested for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 2,387 did so in the Assembly polls.

After the fourth phase, voting for three more phases is left. The fifth phase will be held on May 20, the sixth on May 25, and the seventh and last phase on June 1. Results will be declared on June 4.

