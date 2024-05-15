'Will bring UCC, want One Nation One Election also': Home Minister Amit Shah | Top quotes

Congress' guarantees: While speaking on electoral guarantees of Congress, Shah said, "I called it 'Chinese guarantee' on the basis of their durability...Those guarantees hold no meaning. They say that during elections and then forget about it."

Reservation row: He said, "It has been very clearly explained that if our aim was to remove reservations, we would have the majority for 10 years, but we did not do that. As far as reservation for Muslims is concerned, I am still of the opinion that there should be no reservation in this country on the basis of religion."