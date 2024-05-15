'Friends abroad...': Amit Shah on western media saying India will head towards autocracy if BJP wins big

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday responded to Western media's take that India will head towards autocracy if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gets a large number of seats saying friends abroad need not to worry so much about us adding our country and voters are mature enough.

"Friends abroad need not worry so much about us. Our country is mature enough, our voters are mature enough. There have been several changes in the government in this country without the spilling of even one drop of blood... Autocracy can never come to our country. Our Constitution has provided for such a beautiful balance of power that autocracy can never come here," Amit Shah said.

On Opposition raking up Balakot strike and Pulwama attack once again recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "...Narendra Modi ne ghar mein ghus kar maara hai. BJP government has transformed the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370..."

"Had they seen Pakistan's reaction after surgical strike and air strike, they would not have said this. They have become of such petty mindset, that they are misleading people as if nothing has happened. So many bomb blasts occurred in 10 years of Sonia-Manmohan government, was any concrete reply given for any of them?... What did you do? You did not even oppose it for fear of losing your minority vote bank. Narendra Modi ne ghar mein ghus kar maara hai. BJP Government has transformed the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370... We have taken strict measures, as a result - those who didn't follow India's constitution have now voted in the elections two days back...During Farooq Abdullah's regime, there used to be 7-10 per cent voting but it touched 36 per cent the day before. For the first time, 35 per cent of the migrant Kashmiri Pandits cast their votes...," the Home Minister said.

Amit Shah, while responding on why BJP is not contesting from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said, "...We accept that our organisation is not strong there as of now. We are expanding it. When the organisation becomes fit, we will contest elections and I am very confident that we will win..."

On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah will be the Prime Minister', he said, "They are only contesting elections on 22 seats... No need to take him seriously. Prime Minister Modi will remain till 2029, and Arvind Kejriwal I have bad news for you... Even after 2029 PM Modi will lead us..."

On Lok Sabha election in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "This election is to make Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister and the strength of our 'gathbandhan' is very good. We will repeat the results of the previous election."

On Maharashtra politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "If Sharad Pawar had made Ajit Pawar his successor, would the party have broken and if Uddhav ji had given importance to Eknath Sinde instead of his son, would the party have broken? This is because of love for Uddhav ji's son and because of love for Sharad Pawar ji's daughter, their own parties have broken they are making unnecessary allegations against us. They want such a system like Rajashahi where only the son or daughter becomes the successor after the father. There is democracy in the country and many people do not accept it so they are separating..."

