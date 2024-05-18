Six, including bridegroom, killed in tragic accident in Andhra Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Six people, including a bridegroom, were killed in a tragic road accident in Anantapur district on Saturday, police reported. The incident occurred when a group of seven individuals from Anantapur, who had traveled to Hyderabad for wedding shopping, were returning home.

Guntakallu sub-divisional police officer Siva Bhakar Reddy provided details of the accident, stating that the vehicle was traveling near Bachupally, close to Gooty, when the driver dozed off. This caused the car to veer onto the divider and subsequently onto the opposite road, where it was struck by an oncoming truck.

Among the deceased were two minor children, two women, and two men, including the bridegroom, Feroz Basha, aged 30. All the victims were relatives. The driver of the car survived the crash, according to the police.

Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the incident under relevant sections.

Earlier at least six people were charred to death after a bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry in the state's Palnadu district. The accident took place at Chilakaluripet mandal and both the vehicles were completely damaged in the accident, police said.