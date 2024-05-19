Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi take bike ride after wrapping Rajasthan schedule of Jolly LLB 3 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi on the sets of Jolly LLB 3.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi on Saturday evening jointly treated their fans with a bike ride video on Instagram, announcing the schedule wrap in Rajasthan for their upcoming flick, Jolly LLB 3. In the video, both Akshay and Arshad can be seen riding bikes while covered in blood makeup. The video showcases behind-the-scenes of a combat action sequence from the film. ''And that’s a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan,'' Akshay and Arshad wrote in the caption.

In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, which was released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part. However, its sequel featured Akshay, Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor in key roles.

Apart from Jolly LLB 3, Arshad and Akshay have also reunited for Welcome 3, also known as Welcome To The Jungle. Previously, Akshay shared the film's promo on social media and wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group." The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres on December 20 this year.

Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh are also a part of the Welcome to the Jungle.

