Illegal 3 trailer: Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi return with new season of courtroom drama | WATCH

Makers of Illegal 3, starring Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra and Akshay Oberoi in the lead role, unveiled the trailer for its third season on Saturday. In the new season of the series, lawyer Niharika Singh, played by Neha Sharma, starts on a thrilling journey driven by her desire to become Delhi's top legal, abandoning her once-cherished beliefs. Throughout the series, viewers have seen her ideological struggle with Janardhan Jaitely, the character played by Piyush Mishra.

Watch the trailer:

Talking about his role in the new season of the courtroom drama, Piyush Mishra said, ''Every role you play, helps you grow as an actor as well as a human being. My role as JJ in Illegal is also the same. Each step in this role has been a revelation, uncovering layers of my character. The script has been so intriguing, that it has demanded the best out of all the actors, and the third season is no exception. I have always been attracted to characters with multiple layers, and JJ is one such role.''

Akshay Oberoi will be seen reprising his role as a lawyer in the series. The show explores the complexities of the Indian legal system while delving into the personal and professional lives of the characters involved.

Akshay's portrayal of the son of a criminal lawyer in the series has garnered him wide critical acclaim, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating his return for the third instalment.

''Working on 'Illegal' has been an incredible journey for me. I am thankful to the entire team for their unwavering support and belief in my abilities as an actor. The love and appreciation from the audience for the previous seasons have been overwhelming, and I can't wait for everyone to witness the thrilling narrative of Season 3,'' ANI reported quoting the actor.

Deets about its release

Illegal 3 is directed by Sahir Raza and will premiere on JioCinema on May 29, 2024. The first season of the web series premiered in 2020 and the next season of the show came in November 2021 on Voot.

(With ANi inputs)

