Anupama Updates July 24: Anu left shocked seeing Anuj's condition; latter mistakens Asha for Aadhya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupama Updates July 24: Anu left shocked seeing Anuj's condition

In the recent episodes of the ongoing serial Anupama, viewers have witnessed a different version of the businessman, Anuj Kapadia. After the leap of six months, a lot has changed in the show. Vanraj is now a famous businessman whose money Pakhi and Toshu are enjoying. Whereas, in the old-age home Anupama is living a quite difficult life.

Among all of them, there is Anuj Kapadia who is suffering the most. Anuj has become mentally and emotionally unstable since his daughter Aadhya went away from him. This happened before Anu and Anuj could come back together. However, they both have reunited now but Anu is in shock as she sees Anuj's condition.

Anuj assumes Asha as his Aadhya

In the upcoming episode, fans will see Anu taking care of Anuj who is suffering from fever. He is living in Asha Bhavan with her among others. Anu will be seen there for him the whole night but in the morning, she hesitates to go in front of him. The last time she did, Anuj screamed at her. Then, he will come outside the ashram to feed the cows. The other people also wake up. Nandita's newborn Asha will be seen crying and Anuj taking her in his arms. And here, he will mistake Asha for his daughter Aadhya. This leaves everyone in a tense situation. Anu will also become worried by all this thinking about what has happened to Aadhya. She tries to ask him about Aadhya but Anuj pushes her away.

Vanraj stops everyone to help Anu and Anuj

In the Shah house, there is also a lot of drama going on. Kinjal and Titu are trying their best to get in touch with Shruti and Aadhya to help Anu and Anuj. Unluckily, Shruti has changed her number and job both. They try to contact them through social media, unfortunately, past six months, Aadhya and Shruti both have been inactive. Vanraj gets to know about this and he screams at them to help Anu and Anuj.

Also, Vanraj will be insulting Titu by calling him a 'ghar jamai'. He will say a lot to him which will leave Titu in tears. But Vanraj is unsuccessful in stopping Kinjal to help Anu. She does visit Anu to find out about her condition. On the other hand, Meenu will be coming back to the Shah house from Russia after completing her MBBS degree. This leaves Pakhi and Toshu upset as they don't want to share their luxurious life with Meenu.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor attend Tishaa Kumar's prayer meet, Sonu Nigam's gesture wins internet