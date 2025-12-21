Maharashtra local body election results: Mahayuti goes beyond 200 mark in latest trends, MVA trails at 50 Maharashtra local body elections 2025: Result trends show a clear lead for the ruling Mahayuti alliance across both municipal councils and nagar panchayats. In municipal councils, Mahayuti is ahead in a large majority, driven mainly by strong performances from the BJP, followed by the Shiv Sena.

Mumbai:

In the Maharashtra Municipal Council election result trends, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 172 councils, with the BJP ahead in 90, the Shiv Sena in 49 and the NCP in 33, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is leading in 45 councils, including 25 by the Congress, 12 by the NCP SP and 8 by the Shiv Sena UBT, with Others ahead in 23 councils.

In the Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat elections, the Mahayuti is leading in 34 bodies, with the BJP in 26, the Shiv Sena in 5 and the NCP in 3, while the MVA is ahead in 5, including 3 by the Congress and 2 by the Shiv Sena UBT, the NCP SP yet to register a lead, and Others leading in 2 nagar panchayats.

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began on Sunday. The counting process started at 10 am at centres across the state.

Shiv Sena: 49

NCP: 33 MVA: 45

Congress: 25

NCP-SP: 12

Shiv Sena-UBT: 8 Others: 23 Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat election results: Latest trends Mahayuti: 34

BJP: 26

Shiv Sena: 5

NCP: 3 MVA: 5

Congress: 3

Shiv Sena-UBT: 2

NCP-SP: 0 Others: 2

According to the State Election Commission, a voter turnout of 67.3 per cent was recorded in the first phase of polling held on December 2 across 263 local bodies. In the second phase, conducted on Saturday in 23 local bodies, 47.04 per cent of voters exercised their franchise. Members and presidents of the Dondaicha Municipal Council in Dhule and the Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur were elected unopposed, while the election for the post of Jamner municipal council president also remained uncontested.

In several areas, the ruling alliance partners, including the BJP, the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar led NCP, are locked in contests against each other. The electoral contest has turned multi dimensional, with the BJP led Mahayuti facing the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, alongside friendly fights within the alliances.

